Toledo mother arraigned on child endangering charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A woman accused of abusing her child was arraigned in court Monday.

According to court documents, Brook Ennis is accused of bashing her child against a crib, sending the baby to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ennis was arraigned on child endangering charges Monday morning in Toledo Municipal Court. Her bond was set at $250,000.

She is due back in court Tuesday.

