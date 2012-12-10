Springfield Local Schools in need of bus drivers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Springfield Local Schools in need of bus drivers

HOLLAND, OH (Toledo News Now) - Bus drivers are needed in Springfield Local Schools.

A meet-and-greet will be held Monday night for anyone interested in a job or anyone who wants to learn more about employment opportunities in the transportation department.

It will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Springfield Administration Building located at 6900 Hall Street in Holland.

