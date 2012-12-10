Fugitive captured after alleged repeat rape, sexual assault on child

(Toledo News Now) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has captured fugitive Roy Young Jr.

Young was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Lorain County Sheriff's Office for rape, sexual assault and gross sexual imposition. It is alleged that Young has continually raped and sexually assaulted a young child for the last 10 years.

Anyone with information about a fugitive's whereabouts can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text the keyword "WANTED" and "tip" to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

