Aggravated robbery suspect in gym owner's death arraigned

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - One the of the four men arrested in connection with the death of a local gym owner appeared in court Monday morning.

Chad Brown was arrested last week after turning himself in to police.

Brown was arraigned on aggravated robbery charges Monday in court. He is accused of helping in the robbery that led to the death of Toledo gym owner Joe Lengel last month.

Brown remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Four men have been arrested in connection to the murder. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect, Deitrekk Boone.

