Man shot during attempted robbery in south Toledo

A man is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after being shot during an apparent attempted robbery overnight. This happened just after midnight on Colton Street in south Toledo.

The victim, Aerial Barnett, told police two men tried to rob him at gunpoint while he was walking in a nearby alley. Barnett turned and tried to run away, but the person fired several rounds at him, hitting him once in the leg.

Barnett was able to get to a neighbor's house in the 400 block of Spencer Street to call for help.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case. The shooter is still at large.

