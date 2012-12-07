Bail-bondsman shares info in gym owner murder

An old mugshot of Deitrekk Boone. Anyone who knows of Boone's whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers immediately at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – While police are still searching for the fifth suspect in the shooting of gym owner Joe Lengel, 19-year-old Deitrekk Boone, a local bail-bondsman denied bond to one of Boone's fellow suspects.

Ken McKay, owner of You Walk Bail Bonds, was called by Devonte Harris, another suspect believed to be involved in the shooting, to post bond. Harris is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $1 million, and McKay denied it.

"My first thought? He's probably not going to go back to court, because he's got those charges," McKay said. He also denied the bond because Harris was unlikely to be able to come up with collateral.

Also arrested on the same charges was Jason Kuhns. Two other men, Chad Brown and Matthew Managhan, have been charged with aggravated robbery.

The law doesn't allow a bail-bondsman to arrest a suspect who is not out on bond, but they can share information with the police if they have past experience with the wanted.

"We give the marshals or the police the information we have at the time if we have had that person [as a client], to help them find them because [the suspects] don't need to be out here committing crimes, killing people like that," McKay said. "If they would just let us help them with the investigation…it would probably benefit them a lot more, they'd probably find people a lot faster."

Boone has been arrested in the past on similar charges – aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

