Holiday drunk driving campaign begins

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Local authorities launched their ‘Don't hit Santa' campaign Friday as part of National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.

Posters may start popping up around town saying things like, "Santa is coming to town…Please don't hit him," or "Tipsy, buzzed or Blitzen? Get a sober ride or call a cab," as part of their campaign.

According to the Lucas County Traffic Safety Program, 369 people were killed in 342 alcohol-related crashes in Ohio last year between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Twelve of those deaths were in Lucas County.

Officials picked this Friday to kick off their campaign because the coming weekend is usually when office Christmas parties and family get-togethers begin.

"We know people are going to get together, we know people are going to indulge. And we're okay with that," said Mark Woodruff, coordinator for the Lucas County OVI Task Force. "We just don't want people drinking and driving. So we're asking that workplaces be responsible, and that individuals should be responsible and have designated drivers."

