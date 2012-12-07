BGSU faculty conduct silent demonstration for contracts

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Faculty Association held a silent demonstration at the board of trustees meeting on Friday, in protest of their lack of contracts.

The faculty said they want to negotiate fair salary and benefits with the board, but most importantly, they want job security.

"We have 848 faculty members who haven't had a raise in three years, who are struggling with the same increased cost of living that everybody else is struggling with," said Faculty Association President David Jackson.

Since the faculty unionized two years ago, they have been meeting with the board of trustees to reach a fair agreement, but it hasn't happened yet. Some professors say it has depleted morale.

"It is pretty upsetting to realize that I'm working without certain conditions in place," said Associate Professor Sandra Faulkner. "Meanwhile, more responsibilities are being added to my work load."

The association held a meeting before their demonstration during the board of trustees' meeting. They held up signs to show their unity, but were otherwise silent.

"One of the good things actually about being involved in the meetings is I've met colleagues across campus, outside of my department," Faulkner said. "We're hoping that through these demonstrations we're showing that we're in it together."

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.