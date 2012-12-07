South Toledo company to hire 100

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Local company Universal Marketing Group (UMG) is looking to hire an additional 100 full- and part-time workers.

UMG is located in South Toledo, and their employees man a 24/7 call line for television infomercials. They take orders for products sold on TV such as workout programs.

"This is the busiest time of the year right now, going into the holiday season," said Tammy White of UMG. "With ‘Beach Body' being our biggest client – the beginning of the year, everybody has New Year's resolutions [of] working to get fit."

An hourly rate is guaranteed for employees, but UMG is commission-based. Workers can make upwards of $25 per hour after closing a deal with a caller.

"We have a great training program," White added. "[We] make sure everybody is trained on products…so they're not only able to sell but answer questions [and] get customers excited about what they're calling for."

To apply for one of UMG's openings, visit their website here.

