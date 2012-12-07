Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – December 9, 2012

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Jerry sits down with Toledo Mayor Mike Bell. Bell wraps up the year in city government, and looks forward to the final year of his first term. Hear about his recent trip to China, the Marina District project, Toledo's ailing water treatment plant and his response to Toledo City Councilman D. Michael Collins' accusations that the mayor's office broke public records laws.

Then later in the show, Jerry speaks with Ohio State Representative Barbara Sears. Sears was just reelected to the Ohio House. She was also recently lost her home in an condo fire near Brandywine Country Club.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.