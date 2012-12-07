Ex-coach pleads not guilty in locker room video case

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school basketball coach accused of videotaping student-athletes in the locker room has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in northeast Ohio.

Court officials say 46-year-old Scott Studer pleaded not guilty Friday in Canton to eight counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

The former Jackson High School coach was arrested in November after investigators searched his home and found nude images on a DVD, a laptop computer and a flash drive.

Prosecutors say Studer could be sentenced to up to 64 years in prison if he's convicted of all charges.

A call to his attorney was not immediately returned.

The high school is in Jackson Township, between Massillon and Canton. Media outlets report Studer resigned shortly after his arrest.

