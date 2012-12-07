1 suspect still at large in Toledo gym owner's murder case

An old mugshot of Deitrekk Boone. Anyone who knows of Boone's whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers immediately at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are searching for the fifth and final suspect they believe was involved in the shooting death of a Toledo gym owner.

Police are actively searching for 19-year-old Deitrekk Boone. Boone is charged with aggravated murder and robbery in connection to the death of Joe Lengel last month.

Lengel was gunned down outside his gym in what police believe was a planned robbery.

The fourth person arrested in connection with Lengel's death, Chad Brown, was arraigned this morning. Brown is charged with aggravated robbery. Court documents say he planned and participated in the deadly robbery. Brown's bond is set at $500,000 and his case was continued until Monday. Brown turned himself in to Toledo Police Thursday.

Officers still need to find 19-year old Dietrekk Boone who is still at large.

Anyone who knows of Boone's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

