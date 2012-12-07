Neighborhood stabilization program builds 2 new homes in south Toledo

Two new energy efficient homes are being built at the same location where three houses once stood. The three-bedroom homes will be made from 40 percent recycled materials.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two brand new houses are being built in a south Toledo neighborhood as part of the city's Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

The Department of Neighborhoods, along with the Neighbor Works Program, are bringing new life to an old neighborhood. Residents are happy to see money reinvested in their community.

A ranch style and a two-story home are being built next door to one another. Neighbors are excited and say this the first time in years they have seen new, quality homes built in their area.

Construction crews are busy building the new energy efficient homes on the same location where three houses once stood. The three-bedroom homes will be made from 40 percent recycled materials. Both homes are expected to be finished by February.

The homes cost $165,000 to build. Federal funds are allocated to areas hit hard by foreclosure.

The houses will be available to anybody, no matter what income level. They will be priced according to comparable homes in the area.

Neighbor Works is hoping to build several more.

To learn more about the program and houses, call 419-691-2900.

