Dunbridge Road reopens in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Traffic is moving again across Dunbridge Road in Wood County. It has been blocked off for nearly four years, and reopened Friday afternoon.

Dunbridge Road has been a back-road option for Wood County commuters who prefer not to take Interstate 75. Now that it is open, residents are excited to use it again, but it is bittersweet. Residents are glad to have the road as an option again, but say they are not looking forward to the extra traffic.

For the Middleton Fire Department, which is located right up the street, it is all good news. In past emergencies, crews were forced to go around the road, adding an extra five minutes to their response time.

The road was initially closed in 2009, due to a culvert that needed to be replaced and relocated. The process took years because of standards from the railroad, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the federal government.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.