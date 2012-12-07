Imagination Station to offer 'drop and shop workshops'

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Shopping during the holiday season is stressful enough, but when the ones you are shopping for are in tow, it makes it even harder. Imagination Station is offering stress relief to your holiday season with its new drop & shop workshops, Dec. 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drop the kids off at Imagination Station for an afternoon of science fun while you get your shopping done. Kids will participate in a series of cool science activities, watch a science demonstration, take a ride in the Simulator Theater, snack on delicious liquid nitrogen ice cream and even make a special gift to give at the holidays, wrapped and ready to place under the tree.

December 15 – Engineering Elves

Santa's creative elves will spend the afternoon tinkering with the engineering design process as they make gumdrop domes and gingerbread houses.

December 22 – Sensational Snow

Get your little snowman excited about the fluffy stuff falling from the winter sky. Kids will learn about how snow is formed and how it melts. They'll even make and play with piles of Insta-Snow.

The programs are designed for kids in grades 1 through 7. Space is limited and reservations are required. Costs for members are $12, nonmembers $14. RSVP at Imagination Station or by calling 419-244-2674.

