Companies partner to hire, train NW OH truck drivers

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - JOBsolutions, in conjunction with Garner Transportation Group, Owens Community College, and Trainco, has developed a workforce development program to collaboratively train and hire truck drivers in northwest Ohio.

Representatives from JOBsolutions, a local workforce development agency, met with officials at Garner Transportation Group and then scheduled another meeting with Owens Community College and Trainco reps, to create a plan for the region.

"We saw a need for numerous truck drivers, not only in our region, but the entire state of Ohio. This collaboration could work around the state. The first-of-its kind initiative will greatly assist the truck driving industry regionally," said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president of Garner Transportation Group.

Garner Transportation will interview applicants and refer individuals they would like to hire to JOBsolutions. JOBsolutions will then allocate training dollars for individuals that are unemployed or Workforce Investment Act eligible, as long as grant dollars are available. Owens Community College, in coordination with Trainco, has pulled together a customized training for the trucking company. Once the individuals have been trained and receive their Certified Drivers License, Garner Transportation will hire the truck drivers and JOBsolutions will follow up with sharing the costs of on-the-job training with the employer.

"It's a win for everyone! This is a great opportunity for unemployed and grant-eligible individuals to get a job, provide for their family and themselves. They can make a good income and work for a well-respected, community-based company," said Carolyn Rodenhauser, workforce development administrator for JOBsolutions. "This collaborative [effort] was initiated by Garner Transportation by stating a need, and JOBsolutions, Owens Community College, and Trainco working together with the company to train individuals and develop the regional workforce. Area counties are working with us to help fund the project and get individuals employed."

JOBSolutions is an employment resource that works with its partner agencies to enhance workforce preparation and grow area employment levels. JOBSolutions staff and representatives from its partner agencies are available at the One Stop Center located at 7746 County Road 140, Suite B, in Findlay.

