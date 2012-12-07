Menorah of cans to be lit at Franklin Park Mall Sunday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Thousands of cans of food have been collected and assembled into Toledo's largest menorah of cans, to be lit Sunday afternoon in the Food Court of Westfield Franklin Park Mall.

The cans have been collected and assembled over the last several weeks, in preparation for the holiday, which begins Saturday evening. It will be on display until the end of Hanukkah, which is the following Sunday. All canned goods will later be donated to Jewish Family Services of Toledo.

The menorah will be will be publicly lit Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at a festive ceremony that welcomes the entire Toledo Jewish Community. Menorah lighting attendees are encouraged to bring their own canned items to add to the menorah. Music, singing, live entertainment and jelly donuts will all contribute to the festive atmosphere.

The canned menorah is one in a series of public Hanukkah events. At 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, Jewish Toledo is invited to join a Hanukkah Parade that will circle the city streets with car-top menorahs, music, and a Hanukkah celebration to follow.

"The Hanukkah light is the eternal message of a little light pushing away an empire of darkness, and life and growth overcoming destruction. Especially in America, a nation that was founded upon, and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution, the menorah takes on profound significance, embodying both religious and constitutional principles. Sharing our blessings and Hanukkah's warmth with those that are less fortunate is a wonderful way to celebrate the victory of light over darkness," said Rabbi Yossi Shemtov, director of Chabad Toledo.

For more information, contact Shmouel Matusof at 419-322-2730 or rabbi@chabadtoledo.com.

