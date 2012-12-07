Authorities to partner, investigate trend in fatal crashes

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be partnering with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department to investigate and create preventative measures for fatal crashes.

Over the past two years, there have been 13 fatal crashes with 14 people killed in Ottawa County. According to the OSHP, alcohol has been a factor in two of the crashes and eight of the individuals were not wearing seatbelts. OSHP determined the primary causes of the fatal crashes were driving off the roadway, driving left of center, failure to yield, unsafe speeds and ACDA, (not allowing enough distance between vehicles).

To combat this growing problem, officers will be searching for crash-causing violations and will strictly enforce the violations, as well as seatbelt violations. The goal is not to hamper travel, but ensure the safety of everyone traveling the roadways in the county.

The crash reduction program will run through the end of 2012 and be re-evaluated. Deputies and troopers will be working together in all areas of Ottawa County in a joint effort to combat the issue.

