The Shops at Fallen Timbers to host annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Shops at Fallen Timbers is hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa at Granite City Saturday morning. Families can enjoy breakfast and a personal visit with Santa, as he makes his way from table to table to greet all the good boys and girls.

The breakfast event will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Entertainment by Kerry Clark, giveaways, and much more make the event one that families look forward to year after year.

Those who bought tickets will be able to take photos with Santa, enjoy complimentary carriage rides and ice skating. The event is sold out.

Find a complete list of holiday events at The Shops at Fallen Timbers.

