VIDEO: Mascot's marriage proposal caught on tape

PIONEER, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Here's a half time show to go down in the books. Travis Kerr dressed up as an eagle mascot to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

He had help from the North Central Eagles cheerleaders. Kerr's girlfriend, Ashley Thurn, is a kindergarten teacher at the Pioneer, OH school.

Maybe the cheerleaders, or her kindergarten class, can help Thurn plan a wedding as well. She said yes to the creative proposal.

