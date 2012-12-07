EDITORIAL: Do what you can to support local businesses

(Toledo News Now) - When asked to name a favorite restaurant, café or shop, people often cite a unique local business. We just seem to like the idea of local shops operated by people we recognize.

In this busy holiday season of gift buying and dining out, remember that your local operator depends on your patronage. This is a critical time for many of them.

Do what you can to think local first. After all, it's nice to shop where you feel truly welcome.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.