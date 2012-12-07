Former Owens nursing students drop lawsuit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A civil lawsuit against Owens Community College filed by former nursing students is no longer in the courts.

The five students dismissed their own case surrounding the school losing its accreditation of the nursing program.

The dismissal was filed "without prejudice," which means the claim could be refiled. But for now, there is no trial and no settlement will be sought.

