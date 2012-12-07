Arson suspected in Prospect Street fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo fire crews say a vacant house may have to be torn down following a suspicious fire early Friday.

Flames broke out just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Prospect Street in central Toledo.



There are no injuries. A power line fell into the street, causing it to be closed for some of the morning.



The fire is being investigated as arson because it began in several different areas of the house.

The home sustained major damage. Inspectors say the house may now be structurally unsound, which means the city will have to take action to make the lot safe.

