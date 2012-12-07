Woman pleads guilty in $2M theft in Temperance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman pleads guilty in $2M theft in Temperance

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Sharon Broadway appeared in court Friday for charges related to stealing $2 million from the United Catholic Credit Union in Temperance.

Police say it happened over a 20-year period through the use of aliases and forged checks.

Broadway pleaded guilty. She will be sentenced next month.

