Bedford Middle School loses resource officer to budget cuts

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - There will no longer be a police officer at Bedford Middle School. The district's school board voted Thursday to cut the position due to a large budget deficit.

"Making this decision was very difficult for the board; it was very difficult for me. But we really have no other decision to make. We have no other money to pay for these programs," said Bedford Interim Superintendent Jon White. "This is simply a function of the state reducing our funding and us not having any money to pay for extras."

Two parents had raised money and saved the position for a short time. Bedford Public Schools Cares set out to raise $80,000 per year to pay to keep an officer in the schools.

"We've raised a little over $38,000 and that has sort of run dry. It's frustrating. We worked really hard; we put in a lot of time and effort. But, we don't feel like our schools won't be safe tomorrow. We have wonderful teachers and staff members who are committed to the safety of our children and that's not going to change," said Amy Driehorst, one of the two parents in charge of the organization.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy who had been working to keep the school safe and providing DARE and gun safety training to students will now be back on the streets.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.