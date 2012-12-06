Six indicted on charges related to November courthouse riot

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Six people were indicted on charges related to a November 28 riot in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

The riot started following the sentencing of 16-year-old Anthony Mitchell and 19-year-old Kenneth Moore, both of whom took plea deals on charges related to the July rape of a South Toledo woman.

The two posed as door-to-door candle salesmen, broke into a woman's apartment, and raped her at gunpoint. They were arrested after a two-day manhunt by Toledo police.

Mitchell went through the process to be certified as an adult before his sentencing. He received two consecutive 10-year prison terms plus a one-year sentence for the gun charge.

Once Mitchell's sentence was announced, two women from his family began shouting in the courtroom of Judge Linda Jennings. They called the rape victim profane names and were removed from court by security.

Several other people began shoving each other outside the third-floor courtroom and were moved to the first floor and then outside by court deputies. They continued to become more disorderly. In addition to yelling profanities at the victim and law enforcement, they began making physical threats. At this point police say the disturbance had escalated into a riot and the agitators were placed under arrest.

"They refused instructions to calm down, made some threatening statements toward officers and deputies and it turned into a little bit of a riot," said Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan.

Several of the rioters resisted arrest and one physically assaulted a detective by jumping on her back. The detective also had her keys stolen.

The following were indicted Thursday:

-Antoine Pernell, 35, was indicted on aggravated rioting charges.

-Myesha Newton, 19, was indicted on aggravated rioting charges.

-Anthony Mitchell, 39, was indicted on aggravated rioting and retaliation charges.

-Sonia Nieto, 24, was indicted on aggravated rioting and assault charges.

-Angel Bowman, 25, was indicted on aggravated rioting charges.

-Markella Lawrence, 30, was indicted on aggravated rioting and retaliation charges.

