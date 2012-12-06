Friends react to arrests in gym owner’s murder

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) – Friends and family of murdered Toledo gym owner Joe Lengel say they are still grieving after police made four arrests in the case Thursday.

"Everybody he dealt with, he taught, he mentored, [was a] good friend. We had his memorial service. There was 600 people," said Mike Sachs.

"He's been crossfitting for years. Many of us started training under Joe. That's how we got to know crossfit," added Abbey Mortemore.

Lengel, who owned Intensity Crossfit Gym in South Toledo, was robbed and shot to death on November 19 as he arrived to open the gym for the day.

Toledo police say they are not sure who fired the shot, but arrested Jason Kuhns, Devonte Harris, Matthew Managhan and Chad Brown in relation to Lengel's death Thursday. Another man, Deitrekk Boone, is still at large and wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated murder in the case.

"There's not any closure to it. I'm glad they're going after them and finding out who shot him. Still seems odd what the connection is, if there was any" said Mortemore.

"Hearing about it was just a robbery. Just makes it all the tragic. I-Pad not worth loosing your life over. Taught so many people over the years. It's just a waste," added Sachs. \

Related:

4 arrested in murder case of gym owner, 1 sought

Police still searching for suspect in death of Toledo gym owner

Gym members honor slain owner with workout memorial

Gym owner's death ruled homicide

Toledo gym owner shot and killed early Monday

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.