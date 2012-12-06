St. Hedwig School may get new life

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Major changes could be coming to North Toledo's historic Polish Village.

There's a proposal by the neighborhood group United North to turn the old St. Hedwig School into senior housing. A former convent next door would be demolished. The empty St. Hedwig Church and rectory will stay.

The renovated school - closed since 2005 - would have 23 units. An addition connected by a walkway would have another 18.

"It takes a very important building and ensures it's going to stay productive. It provides housing for seniors, which was proposed in our quality-of-life plans," said Terry Glazer of United North.

Toledo's Plan Commission approved zoning changes for the project Thursday. The next obstacle will be funding.

Glazer said the renovations should cost about $7 million. He hopes to receive the money in the form of tax credits from the state of Ohio.

"The project is right along the LaGrange Business District, which we're working hard to revitalize," he said. "The Ohio Theater is being renovated currently and the building is only two blocks from the neighborhood senior center."

If financing falls into place, Glazer expects to see the senior housing project open by the end of 2014.

