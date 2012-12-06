BGSU students seek co-ed housing option

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) – Bowling Green State University (BGSU) officials are considering adding gender-inclusive housing on campus.

While other schools have already adopted gender-inclusive housing, the BGSU Undergraduate Student Government (USG) officially passed legislation in support of it earlier this week.

"Gender-inclusive housing is basically allowing students to live in suite-style residence halls and rooms with members of the opposite sex," USG Vice President David Neely explained. "It's really about that inclusivity and respecting one another and allowing both genders as well as transgender students to feel comfortable living on campus."

Senior J.D. Caudill supports the idea, especially in the case of homosexual students who might have a tough time living in traditional dorms.

"It can go really bad if you end up with a really homophobic roommate," Caudill said. "So having a female roommate can actually be quite comfortable."

Gender-inclusive living would also allow for couples to live together. Junior Krysta Bartman doesn't think that will make much of a difference.

"I think in general it wouldn't create a big circumstance," she said. "And [if you get in a fight] there's always the option to switch rooms."

If the Office of Residence Life and the university go forward, Neely said they are looking to start offering the housing option next fall.

