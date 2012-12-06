ENTER NOW: Honey Baked Ham Holiday Lights Contest

Enter the Toledo News Now Honey Baked Ham Holiday Lights Contest for a chance to win a $50 Honey Baked Ham gift card.

Entering is easy. Just snap a picture (or video) of the holiday decorations on the outside of your house. Then create an account and upload it here.

Entries will be accepted through midnight on Friday, December 14. Then voting begins.

Viewers will vote for their favorite entry from December 15 to the 19. The top 5 vote-getters will receive a $50 Honey Baked Ham gift card.

You must be 18 years of age and live in the WTOL11 viewing area to enter.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.