Imagination Station levy recount begins

An official recount of ballots cast for the Imagination Station levy began Thursday to verify the results.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – An automatic recount for the Imagination Station levy began Thursday.

Twelve bi-partisan teams hand-counted ballots as part of a process that will continue into next week. An automatic recount was triggered because the margin of victory for the levy was less than 0.5 percent.

The levy failed on election night by over 1,000 votes, but when 9,000 provisional ballots were counted, the outcome was reversed and the levy passed by just 306 votes.

The Board of Elections Director Meghan Gallagher said recounts rarely change the outcome, but are necessary to ensure the results were accurate.

"While this issue won by a small margin, that margin was a result of the votes that were actually cast," Gallagher said. "This is just to confirm that our machines are working correctly, that we did the LNA testing…that our systems are functioning properly."

Gallagher said once the hand-counting is done, the results will be verified with the machine numbers and a final result should be known next week.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.