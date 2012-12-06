Police confirm suspicious ADT employee is legitimate

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) – Law enforcement see a significant increase in home break-ins during the holiday season. It is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to strangers in your neighborhood.

An elderly resident living in the Hull Prairie, Reitz Road area of Perrysburg was playing it safe when a man claiming to work for the ADT alarm company stopped by his house Wednesday evening.

The resident was suspicious because at 6 p.m., it was an unusual time of day for a salesperson to knock on the door. He called the local ADT branch, and they told him none of their representatives were in his neighborhood.

A sheriff's detective found out Thursday that the man did in fact work for ADT, but from the Tiffin branch.

The sheriff's department advises residents to confirm salesperson's identities when there is any doubt.

"Leave them outside, lock the door, call the company and see if they sent someone out there," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. "If they confirm it and the ID matches, everything comes through – not a problem. But if [the salesman] starts having resistance in your calling and checking with the company, then you know there's a problem…Call 911."

When it comes to break-ins, the sheriff said residents should be on the look-out for anything out of the ordinary. Residents should also stay in contact with neighbors, especially when planning to go out of town.

