Man dies after car goes airborne, strikes tree

MARGARETTA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Old Railroad Road at Miller Road in Erie County's Margaretta Township.

Currently, the time of the crash is unknown. Law enforcement officials received the call just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Timothy Wright Jr., 34, of Castalia, OH, was driving an Infinity I35 southbound on Old Railroad Road approaching the T-intersection with Miller Road. Wright failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed Miller Road, and became airborne for approximately 100 feet. He then struck an overhead branch on a private property's small tree and landed in a yard. The vehicle continued southbound through the yard and a creek, and ended up hitting a tree.

Wright was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say the driver's side air bag deployed, but the front air bag did not deploy during the crash.

He was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the Jaws of Life and transported to the Ransom Funeral Home in Castalia.

The crash remains under investigation.

