Investigators inspecting fire damage at Monclova Twp. condos

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Residents of the Brandywine condominium complex could soon learn when they will be allowed to return to their homes.

A blaze ripped through the condos Thanksgiving night taking out 70 percent of the units. The fire caused extensive damage to 24 units in the building and left dozens without a home.

Last week investigators said the fire started on a second-floor balcony. While they were unable to determine an exact cause of the fire, investigators said smoking materials that were improperly disposed of could be to blame.

The cleanup contractor posted on twitter Thursday, that a structural evaluation should be done later Thursday or Friday. At that point, they will decide if people can go back inside. It is not clear how long that part of the process will take.

Inspections are being done Thursday. There will be a meeting for residents Friday.

