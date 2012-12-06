EDITORIAL: Consider adopting shelter animals

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - If you're thinking about getting a dog for your family, give some thought to adopting a shelter dog.

Each year millions of innocent dogs and cats are neglected, abandoned and abused. These unfortunate castoffs struggle to survive.

Some of these animals find their way to animal shelters and rescue organizations. These organizations are operated by people who believe that shelter dogs deserve a second chance.

All these animals really need is for someone to believe in them. With a little patience and training, a rescue dog may well become your new best friend.

