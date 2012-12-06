TPS teacher indicted on child pornography charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Toledo man has been charged in a three-count indictment with crimes related to child pornography, according to Steven Dettelbach, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Bruce Omlor, 49, was charged with one count each of receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. The conduct occurred between June 2009 and April 2012, according to the indictment.

Omlor has been a special education teacher at Riverside Elementary School since 2000. The district waited for confirmation from authorities to continue with action and placed Omlor on paid administrative leave in April 2012.

If convicted, the Omlor's sentence will be determined by the court after reviewing factors unique to the case, including the defendant's prior criminal record, if any, the defendant's role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum. In most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigating agency in this case is the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations in Cleveland. The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Gene Crawford.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact HSI in one of two ways:

-Call the ICE tipline at 866-347-2423, which is staffed 24 hours a day.

-Complete an online tip form.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

