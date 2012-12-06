4 arrested in murder case of gym owner, 1 sought

A Toledo gym owner was shot and killed while opening his business early Monday morning.

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled the death of a Toledo gym owner a homicide.

An old mug shot of Deitrekk Boone. Police are still searching for Boone.

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Four men have been arrested in the murder case of 57-year-old Intensity Crossfit Gym owner Joseph Lengel. Police are searching for another believed connected to the crime.

Jason Kuhns, 31, of Toledo, has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and complicity.

Devonte Harris, 19, of Toledo, has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Matthew Managhan, 34, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the crime. Chad Brown, 35, turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon and faces aggravated robbery charges as well.

A warrant has also been issued for Deitrekk Boone, 19, whom police believe may be connected to the case. Boone's warrant includes aggravated robbery and aggravated murder charges.

Lengel was shot outside the gym just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 19. He later died at a hospital. On the day of the crime, police said it appeared to be an attempted robbery gone wrong. The coroner's report concluded that he died of a single gunshot wound to the side.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video as part of the investigation.

Police hope this news will help the family in their search for closure.

"Hopefully it will give them some peace during the holidays, to know that the men responsible for Joe's killing are charged. And, hopefully, we'll get these last two in custody here shortly," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Police say Boone should be considered dangerous. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

