Chicks for Charity to vote on new recipient

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Chicks for Charity will vote on who will be the recipient of proceeds they raise for the next two years. The group chooses a new local charity to support every two years.



The finalists have been narrowed down to three organizations: The Family House, Food for Thought, and shared Lives studio.

Family House is a shelter that houses homeless families together during a homeless emergency. Most emergency shelters throughout the state separate family members by gender. Family House is the second largest emergency shelter in Ohio.

Food For Thought Toledo is a group of individuals who began feeding 8 families a month through a stationary pantry in Oregon and 50 lunches in downtown Toledo on Saturday mornings. The organization continued to grow throughout the past five years and fed an estimated 70,000 people in 2012.

Shared Lives Studio is a visual arts center where artists with developmental disabilities create, exhibit and sell art.

Laura Waltz from Chicks for Charity says the three groups will give a 10-15 minute presentation in front of the members on Thursday at Stone Oak Country Club, which will be followed by a vote.



The results are expected to be revealed on Friday.

Over the last two years, the organization raised more than $104,000 for IBC Beat the Streets (formerly the International Boxing Club). They provide sports programs to youth.

