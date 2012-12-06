Fire crews check burning smell at Kraft factory - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire crews check burning smell at Kraft factory

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Fire crews responded to the Kraft factory on Front Street in east Toledo early Thursday.

They received reports of a burning smell coming from the factory around 4:30 a.m. No fire was found and crews left the scene shortly after.

