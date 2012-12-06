House destroyed in suspicious north Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Fire crews say a vacant north Toledo house is a total loss after a suspicious overnight fire.

Flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Page and Mulberry. The house was already heavily engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but they did manage to extinguish the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.

No one was injured.

A building inspector said the house does not need to be razed by the city, even though it's a total loss, because it is still structurally sound.

Crews are calling the fire suspicious and investigating possible arson.

