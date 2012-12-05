Dana Cancer Center nearing completion at UTMC

Construction is nearly complete on the brand new Dana Cancer Center at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The center will offer two new pieces of technology to patients. First is a linear accelerator, which is used for radiation therapy. The device targets a tumor and delivers a precise dose of radiation.

There is also a PET-CT scanner, which provides a higher quality image.

The center will also put all UTMC cancer services under the same roof.

"We can get them on and off the table faster than we've ever been able to before…that's huge for patient care. They don't wanna lay there, they're scared, they're in pain…most of these patients are very sick. If we can get them off the table and back home quicker, that's all the better for them," said Allen Seifert, Administrative Director of the center. "There are certainly things you're gonna catch, there're gonna be treatment options that might be discussed among the group that may not have been discussed before, so yes, I believe it is much better for patient care…That is our intent, to save more lives. This technology will help us do that."

The center is expected to open by February 4.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.