East Toledo thief takes boy’s prized possession

EAST TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A home on Raymer Boulevard was broken into Tuesday, and the family there is taking the blow hard.

April Collins came home Tuesday afternoon to find her side door propped open and a freezer pushed into the middle of the kitchen. At first, she thought her landlord had come by to pick up the rent.

"I called him, and he said he did not," Collins explained. "I turned my head and saw that the TV was missing…and lost it. I dropped right there."

All that was left on the TV stand were some Christmas decorations and the TV cables. Collins was paying monthly for the new television and still owes $300 on it. Now she'll have nothing to show for that money.

But that wasn't the worst of it. Collins' 12-year-old son Kyle came home soon after and saw that his Xbox game system had been taken from his room. Collins said her son suffers from ADHD and bipolar disorder, and his Xbox was more than just a toy to him – it was the only thing that would physically calm him down.

To make matters worse, Collins thinks it was someone who knows the family and has been in the home before that broke in.

"People know all they have to do is ask me and I will give them the shirt off my back," she said. "Why did they have to take from me and my kid? I beg for them to bring it back, but I know they won't…People know I am a very kind-hearted person and they take advantage of that."

A Toledo Police detective came to the home to investigate and Collins is waiting to hear back from them. She is hoping someone saw something and she can get the items back. But she and her son not only lost their possessions, they also lost the feeling of safety and security in their own home.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.