New arena may be in the works for the Red Wings

DETROIT, MI (Toledo News Now) – The Ilitch Organization unveiled a plan Tuesday that could potentially bring the Red Wings to a new arena.

The Ilitch Organization has taken the beginning steps toward a multi-purpose arena in downtown Detroit.

The main tenant would of course be the Red Wings, since Mike Ilitch – owner of the Red Wings and Little Caesar's, among other things – would pay a big portion of the $650 million project. But part of the project would require tax dollars, so the public will have to get on board before it can become a reality.

Right now, the company is exploring the possibility of an entertainment district in downtown Detroit. There are no concrete plans, but they hope the project would include a space for shopping, housing, and office space.

