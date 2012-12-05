Central Avenue IHOP closed

The Toledo Central Avenue IHOP location closed Wednesday due to a change in management. The store is among 6 IHOP locations formerly owned by Terry Elk. Elk lost control of those restaurants after he, and 17 others, were indicted on federal money laundering charges related to the businesses.

IHOP corporate took control of the locations at that time, and transferred control of the Central Avenue store to its new ownership Wednesday.

The five other area IHOP locations once owned by Elk have been transferred to an IHOP franchisee who owns several other stores in Georgia and remain open.

Elk remains in jail awaiting trial.

Related:

IHOP owner to remain jailed until trial

18 indicted in IHOP raid case

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.