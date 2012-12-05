Larkin: Drug cheats do not belong in Hall of Fame

By HOWIE RUMBERG - AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin says players who used performance-enhancing drugs don't deserve to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Inducted into the Hall last summer after a 19-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Larkin told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday that players who cheat shouldn't receive baseball's highest individual honor.

Larkin says he thinks there needs to be definitive guidance on who has done performance enhancers and who has not. He was speaking about a month ahead of the voting results for next year's Hall class. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa are all up for selection for the first time.

Larkin was in New York to sign items that will be auctioned off as part of Steiner Sports' 25th anniversary. The proceeds of the online auction will go to families affected by Superstorm Sandy.

