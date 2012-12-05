Oregon's former bowling alley to become retail shops

The old Bay City Recreation Bowling Alley on Navarre Avenue in Oregon is undergoing a major renovation to become home to new places to shop.

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - The old Bay Center Recreation Bowling Alley on Navarre Avenue in Oregon is undergoing a major renovation to become home to new places to shop.

The lanes of Bay Center Rec have not seen bowlers in more than a year. Construction will turn the space into a 30,000 square foot facility to be home to five new stores in less than a year.

"Pretty much retail. We're trying to get some other places for home goods or home renovation, but nothing fast food," explained Justin Lorenzen, who has been working on the project since day one.

Lorenzen says one of the retailers will be Dollar Tree.

Local business owners are excited about new businesses and hope they will draw in more local traffic.

According to Lorenzen, construction should be complete by March and the first tenant could open its doors by June or July.

