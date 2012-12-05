UT police arrest campus shoplifter

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - With the public's help, University of Toledo police have arrested a shoplifter.

Chassidy Miller, of Trotwood, OH, was arrested on a charge of theft after allegedly shoplifting last Friday night at the POD convenience store in Carter Hall.

The police department reviewed and shared surveillance video of the crime.

The video showed at least one person pick things off the shelf at the convenience store and stuff them in her purse. UT police say the woman left without paying.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, got away with less than $100 worth of items.

"It may be less than $100 in this instance, but next time it might be your textbook and it might personally affect you. So I think it's important that we ID these folks and bring them to justice," said Chief Jeff Newton with UT police.

