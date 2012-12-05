Megabus to offer 200,000 free seats in early 2013

NEW YORK (Toledo News Now) – Megabus.com announced it is offering 200,000 free seats for travel Jan. 9 through Feb. 28, 2013. Customers can already begin booking their free seats.

The free seats will be subject to availability to and from cities served by megabus.com in the U.S. and Canada. Travelers will need to use the promo code "TRYMEGABUS" to book their free seats.

Due to local regulations within Canada, free seats for travel to Kirkland and Montreal are excluded, however, additional $10 seats have been made available. Within the U.S., Academy, Concord, ShortLine and Suburban bus lines will also be excluded from the free seats offer.

"This exciting giveaway makes it possible to invite a friend and go on a fun weekend trip, get out of town to visit family, or just enjoy a major city you never thought about visiting before," said Mike Alvich, megabus.com's vice president of marketing and public relations. "Megabus.com offers $1 and other affordable fares every day, but a chance at a free ticket means there's no reason to stay home. Our new service hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco allow even more Americans to take advantage of this exciting opportunity and connect to more of the things they love."

Megabus.com was the first city-to-city express bus service to offer fares starting at $1.

"Megabus.com offers service to more than 120 cities in North America," added Alvich. "That means there are millions of potential travelers that can use the free tickets to experience megabus.com's service for the first time."

Megabus.com, a subsidiary of Coach USA, launched in April 2006 and is one of the largest intercity express bus service providers in North America, transporting more than 22 million travelers. In addition to affordable fares, megabus.com offers customers environmentally-friendly buses, free Wi-Fi, power outlets and restrooms.

Visit megabus.com to book your free ticket and find additional information on routes, schedules, amenities and fares.

