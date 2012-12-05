Don't Waste Your Money: 6 tips to save more with online shopping

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

(Toledo News Now) - If you like shopping online, you still have time to order gifts in time for the holidays. But many people start to rush once December starts, and don't take their time as they usually do before purchasing.

Forget spending 20 minutes trying to find a parking spot at the mall, or wasting gas money getting there. One super online shopper in Cincinnati does most of her holiday shopping without ever fighting crowds, and has some great tips for all of us.



Denise Anderson could write a book about how to shop online.



For instance, she says a common mistake many novices make is paying for shipping during the holiday season.