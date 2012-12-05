Honda marks 1 millionth export out of Marysville

MARYSVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) - On Wednesday, Honda is hosting an event to mark the production of its 1 millionth U.S. export at the Marysville Auto Plant.

The 1 millionth export is an all-new 2013 Honda Accord.

The export milestone comes 25 years after the first Honda, which was an Accord, was made in the U.S. and exported to an overseas market. This happened at the same plant where the first export was built.

During the event, Honda is announcing future direction for its growing export business from North America, as Honda's local production operations take on a larger responsibility for the introduction of global automobiles sold in multiple countries.

